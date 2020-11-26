Golden Alert issued for missing 19-year-old

Anyone with information on Benjamin Snyder is asked to call the Oldham County Dispatch.

LA GRANGE, Ky. — A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing 19-year-old last seen in the La Grange area.

Oldham County Emergency Management said Benjamin Snyder has not had any medication for the past three days. Snyder is described as 5'6" and 195 pounds with dark brown hair and reddish-blonde highlights.

It is unknown what Snyder may be wearing, but officials said he tends to wear gray or brown. Anyone with information is asked to call the Oldham County Dispatch at 222-0111.

More on WHAS11:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.