Gold Star Families honored at Louisville Slugger Field

The Louisville Bats partnered with the Woody Williams Foundation to welcome 300 Gold Star Families to Slugger Field on Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A special recognition was held for those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and their families.

Family members threw out the first pitch, sang the national anthem and even parachuted into the ballpark.

The Bats even recognized families throughout the game.

“As a service member myself – for me, it’s almost a natural therapeutic to ensure that I know those families and the legacies of their loved ones are never forgotten,” Alexander Naurt, Woody Williams Foundation, said.

The Foundation also brought their replica of the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument to put on display at Slugger Field through the weekend.

