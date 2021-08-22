Gold Star families celebrated during Louisville Slugger Field's Military Appreciation Day

More than 200 Gold Star families along with military members enjoyed a day of baseball, food and fun.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Men and women in uniform were celebrated on Sunday at Louisville Slugger Field during Gold Star Family Day.

More than 200 Gold Star families enjoyed a day of baseball, food and fun.

They had the opportunity to throw out the first pitch and sang the national anthem. The Louisville Bats also recognized many of these families throughout the day.

Woody Williams, the last living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, was also on hand for a special appearance. His foundation shared a traveling replica of the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument which was on display all weekend.

Louisville Slugger Field has hosted Gold Star Family Day since 2016.

We were honored to have the last living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, Woody Williams, as well as Gold Star Families visit Slugger Field! 👏@WWFoundation pic.twitter.com/nK3iJUPIJT — Louisville Bats (@LouisvilleBats) August 22, 2021

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.