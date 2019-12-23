LOUISVILLE, Ky. —

Recently, it was reported that a gold bar was dropped in a Salvation Army bucket in Prospect. Salvation Army representatives estimated that the gold bar was worth $1500.

Now, a week later, it turns out the bar was "Fool's Gold."

According to a Salvation Army spokesperson, a visit to a local numismatist where gold and silver coins are exchanged for cash value confirmed that the gold bar in question was in fact a fraud.

"Fool's Gold" bar that was in Salvation Army bucket

Salvation Army KY

“Certainly, this was a huge disappointment, not just for us but for the men, women and children that would’ve been helped by this donation. After all, this campaign is about the people we serve, thousands each year who depend on hot meals, safe shelter and a chance to regain their hope and dignity when they no longer have it. But we have one more day left to ring the bells and will continue to meet the needs of those who come through our doors now and into the coming New Year," Area Commander, Major Roy Williams said.

According to the Salvation Army, their "Red Kettle" campaign still sits some $25,000 short of its goal.

Online donations can be made as well at https://bit.ly/35sNNdO

