LOUISVILLE, Ky (WHAS11) — We have verified a GoFundMe page has been created by the sister of Vickie Jones, Samuella Gathright, to help family members attend her funeral.

Vickie Lee Jones, 67, was killed outside of the Stony Brook Kroger store at 9080 Taylorsville Rd. on Oct. 24th.

According to Gathright, "Our family lives all over the US and we cannot afford or come up with a way to get some of us to the funeral and back home again. We have a number of family members that only can get there by flying and we really need to get there as soon as possible."

If you would like to help, you can donate here.

