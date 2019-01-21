LOUISVILLE, Ky. — She made history as the first African American woman to serve as the JCPS Board Chair and this weekend Diane Porter accepted the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Award.

The Freedom Award recognizes citizens who have dedicated their lives to promoting justice, peace, freedom, non-violence, racial equality and civic activism.

Porter, a Louisville native, accepted the award from Mayor Greg Fischer during the Keepers of the Dream community arts celebration dedicated to Dr. King at the Brown Theater.

"For such a time as this, God has placed me here to make a difference. There is a time for everything. The time is now for our children and our education. Please join me as we continue the work, the dream. Thank you,” Porter said.

Porter spent nearly 40 years with JCPS and now serves on the board since her retirement in 2009.

MORE | 11 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. quotes that will inspire your soul