LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It's a rare glance at the planning that goes into the Bowman Field Aviation and Military Heritage Festival.

The third annual event takes place on an airfield rich with history. Its archives date back almost 100 years with a runway shared by people like Charles Lindbergh and Colonel Sanders.

"Most people have driven by here so many times and never had a chance to come in," Pat MacDonald, President of the Bowman Field Foundation said.

The two-day festival on Oct. 6 and 7 is all about the 'Bowman experience,' allowing visitors to come inside the gates and see what it's all about.

"The big thing is getting out amongst the aircraft, touching and feeling and seeing what it's all about," Rob Givens, Brigadier General said.

The fun begins on Saturday with the IPA Bowman Four Miler Fun Run.

"The runners will be able to run down the taxiway, experience the field and end the race at one of the planes on display here," MacDonald said.

From there, you can spend the day touring a number of historic and military planes dating back to the 1920's. You can even take flight in a few of the vintage airplanes, like the B-25 bomber.

For the first time at the festival, the Kentucky Air National Guard will show off its C-130 Hercules, one most of us have only seen in the air during Thunder over Louisville.

It's a weekend focused on both the history of Bowman Field and its future.

"It inspires them to take careers in aviation, to learn to fly and really just be a part of the overall community," Givens said.

3rd Annual Bowman Field Aviation & Military Heritage Festival

Presented by Humana Military & Bowman Field

Saturday and Sunday

October 6 & 7

10AM – 5PM

Family of Four - $20

$10 Per Person

Under 16 - $5

Under 5 – FREE

ALL Veterans & Active Military – FREE with ID

To celebrate and promote this wonderful community resource, Bowman Field presents the 3rd Annual Bowman Field Aviation & Military Heritage Festival. Once again, this event will feature rare vintage aircraft and warplanes from all over the United States, a 4-mile run around the airport presented by Independent Pilot Association (IPA) benefiting Reach for Kids., military vehicles and equipment, military memorabilia, past war anniversary exhibits and more.

Bowman Field, established in 1920, has the distinction of being one of the longest continuously operating commercial airport in the United States. Bowman Field is situated on 426 acres adjacent to Seneca Park with three buildings on the National Register of historic places, including the art deco Administration Building built in 1929/1936 designed by local architect William Arrasmith.

The Bowman Field Aviation & Military Heritage Festival will be held in the area around the historic Administration Building and the 1929 Curtiss Flying Service Hangar, current home of Central American Airways. There will be more than 30 aircraft on display, vintage airplane rides (C-45, B-25 and the Ford Tri Motor), vintage cars, motorcycles, military vehicles, community exhibitors and historical re-enactors. Bring the family to see Aviation and Military Heritage come alive in this unique setting. The goal of the festival is to see history come to life, as well as to experience the vibrant world of aviation, and to honor our veterans.

