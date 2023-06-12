GLI, Kentucky Performing Arts partner for job fair aimed at revitalizing downtown Louisville workforce

The job fair is happening Monday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kentucky Center on West Main Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Greater Louisville Inc. is partnering with Kentucky Performing Arts for a downtown job fair.

The goal is not only to get people into good jobs, but to hopefully reinvigorate the downtown workforce. It comes at a time when downtown Louisville businesses are facing two realities: one in which workers have embraced the hybrid work-from-home schedules we saw come about during the pandemic, and another where it's hard to find employees to fill positions.

It's hard to do business without the workers, or the customers, in-house.

Several downtown businesses including TARC, the LMPD, Norton Healthcare and BJB Restoration plan to participate in the job fair.

The hope is if you can bring in more employees to downtown businesses, they will help support other downtown businesses, which promotes a healthy downtown ecosystem.

"The more people there are downtown, the more opportunities there are for businesses such as restaurants and coffee shops, you name it, to get that foot traffic coming in day in and day out," Christian Adelberg, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Kentucky Performing Arts explained. "Tourism is doing very well in downtown, and people are coming to events downtown, but it's that daily interaction with downtown Louisville that needs to increase."

KPA officials see job fairs like this one as one step in trying to revitalize downtown Louisville.

The job fair is happening Monday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kentucky Center on West Main Street. It's free, open to all, and appointments are not required.

KPA will provide free parking on a first-come, first-served basis in The Kentucky Center parking garage, located on 6th Street between Main Street and River Road.

Participating businesses include:

Kentucky Performing Arts

TARC

Norton Healthcare

Kiddie Academy

BJB Restoration

Work Architecture and Design

LMPD