Train crashes into semi-truck that had blocked crossing in Glendale

Officials said the train pushed the semi and its trailer down the track for a short distance after the collision. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

GLENDALE, Ky. — Authorities say some roads in Glendale will be closed as crews work to cleanup the aftermath of a collision between a train and a semi-truck Saturday morning.

According to Hardin County Sheriff John Ward, the semi-truck's trailer had gotten stuck on the tracks that cross over Kentucky Highway 222.

The driver of the semi contacted police, Ward said, and Hardin County Dispatch let freight transportation company CSX know the crossing was blocked.

The train's operator attempted to come to a full stop, but was only able to slow the train down a little before colliding with the semi's trailer.

"If it had hit it full, speed, it could have been a mess," Ward said.

Ward says the train then dragged the semi-truck and trailer down the tracks a short distance before coming to a stop. In the process, the crossing gates over Highway 222 were damaged.

No injuries were reported, but some residents' cars were damaged along the tracks as the train and semi continued to move after the collision.

New Glendale Road will be closed today as crews unbuckle some of the train's cars and a secondary engine comes to remove those cars, Ward said. He added that although the train didn't derail, some of the wheels did come off the track, so CSX will need to bring in heavy machinery to lift it back up.

The sheriff's office posted the incident on Facebook, advising residents to avoid the area as crews work.

Ward says the train crossing over Highway 222 will remain closed for a few days as crews repair the crossing gates that had been damaged.

