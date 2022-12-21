Louisville country club sued after kids exposed to 'excessive' chlorine levels

The lawsuit claims after about 15 minutes in the water, kids started "coughing and foaming at the mouth." Some had to be hospitalized due to high chlorine levels.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of parents are suing the Glen Oaks Country Club after they say their children were exposed to poisonous chemicals in the pool earlier this year.

The lawsuit says the "Children under 6" swim team was practicing in late-May of this year and after about 15 minutes in the water, the suit claims kids started "coughing and foaming at the mouth."

The head swim coach immediately got all the kids out of the pool, however some children began throwing up and were eventually hospitalized for chemical exposure.

The health Department found the chlorine level in the pool was "excessive."

In the lawsuit, parents say because Glen Oaks knew the practice was scheduled, the incident should be considered negligence.

WHAS11 has reached out to the country club for their response to this lawsuit, however at the time of publishing, they have not gotten back to us. We will update this story once a statement becomes available.

