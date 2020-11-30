How you can support local groups on Giving Tuesday

There are several missions you can support in Louisville and southern Indiana. Metro United Way has a tradition of making the day a competition.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Giving Tuesday is exactly what it sounds like. The first Tuesday after Thanksgiving has been designated as a day when people give back to their community.

There are several missions you can support in Louisville and southern Indiana. Metro United Way has been participating for several years and they have their own tradition of making the day a bit of a competition.

The competition focuses on causes in Bullitt, Shelby, Oldham and Jefferson County in Kentucky and one in southern Indiana. The cause that reaches the highest percentage of its goal will win $10,000 prize money from an anonymous donor.

In Jefferson County, Metro United Way is highlighting Grace James Academy of Excellence, the new all-girls school in Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS).

The Diversity, Equity and Poverty Department is helping with the Giving Tuesday fundraiser, which is focused on helping the girls at the academy excel in STEM fields - science, technology, engineering and math.

"We know that traditionally girls have not necessarily been lifted up in those fields and they don't represent those fields like they should, especially females of color," said LaTonya Frazier-Goatley, the assistant principal at Grace James Academy.

The Metro United Way fundraiser for the Grace James Academy has a goal of $40,000.

Here are the other causes in our area:

Bullitt County

Homeless to Hopeful/Housing First Campaign

Goal: $18,000

Oldham County

Early Childhood Readiness

Goal: $5,0000

Shelby County

Farmers Feeding Families

Goal:$12,000

Southern Indiana

Build-A-Bed

Goal: $10,000

Every donation counts, donations can be made at any time. However, donations will be matched on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1.

If you aren't able to donate money this year, you can still help by telling your friends and family about local giving opportunities.

"People listen to other people, so word of mouth is very, very powerful," Frazier-Goatley said.

Contact reporter Kristin Pierce at kpierce@whas11.com. Follow her on Twitter and Facebook.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.