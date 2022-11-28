Giving Tuesday: Here's some Kentuckiana nonprofits you can support

"If you can show generosity and share kindness, you have something to give!"

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is known as Giving Tuesday, a global movement celebrating generosity and giving back to non-profits in our communities.

This year, Giving Tuesday falls on Nov. 29 and lasts for 24 hours.

Last year, a record-breaking $2.7 billion was donated in the U.S. alone, not including the numerous acts of generosity expressed in non-monetary ways.

Here's a small list of Kentuckiana nonprofits you can donate to this year.

Animals

Kentucky Humane Society

KHS is the state's largest pet adoption provider and its oldest animal welfare organization.

Donations can be made online, but if you'd rather take a more hands-on approach at supporting KHS, try temporarily donating your space and time by fostering one of their pets in need.

Foster pets may be too young to be adopted or are recovering from an illness or surgery. Fostering a pet helps free up valuable space at the shelter ensuring adoptable pets can relax in a foster home while they wait for their forever home.

Southern Indiana Animal Rescue

Despite not having a facility, each of the rescue's dogs are placed in personal foster homes. Each animal goes through a vetting process, including a trip to the vet to be checked up, spayed/neutered, microchipped and given vaccinations.

You can also donate pet supplies, which can be conveniently ordered and shipped through online retailers.

The Louisville Zoo Foundation

The Louisville Zoo is dedicated to its mission of bettering the bond between people and the planet.

The foundation has a multitude of ways you can support like monetary donations, working as a volunteer, or donating items from the Zoo's wish list.

Arts

Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana

For nearly 50 years, the arts alliance has worked to promote the arts in Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties in Indiana.

They provide opportunities for local artists, writers and musicians of all ages and abilities to explore their creativity.

Donations can be made online and there are volunteer opportunities available for upcoming events.

The Governor's School for the Arts

GSA gives rising high school sophomores and juniors across Kentucky the opportunity to take a deep dive into one of nine creative artforms.

Since 1987, the program is one of the only tuition-free Governor's School for the Arts in the nation.

Donations not only help empower future creative leaders, but also come with benefits and discounts at The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts.

Community

Eastern Kentucky Christmas Toy Drive

Kentuckians are coming together to bring some Christmas cheer to families impacted by heavy flooding in eastern Kentucky earlier this summer.

Similar to last year, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear are starting a new toy drive just in time for Christmas.

Gifts can be mailed to Jenny Wiley State Resort Park located at 75 Theatre Court, Prestonsburg, KY, 41653.

Dare to Care

After nine-year-old Bobby Ellis died of malnutrition on Thanksgiving Eve in 1969, Kentuckiana was stunned and took action by creating the Dare to Care Food Bank.

Now, the food bank serves thirteen counties in Kentuckiana distributing food to the community with the help of food pantries, shelters and emergency kitchens.

There are many ways to donate including your money, time, and food.

Louisville Coalition for the Homeless

Made up of more than 30 agencies, the Coalition serves people experiencing homelessness in our community.

They provide housing, food, clothing, healthcare, legal services and more to thousands of Louisvillians each year.

There are many ways to donate, but because homelessness is so complicated, you can also choose which causes to support directly-- like housing for houseless veterans, solutions for houseless families, or support services for houseless youth).

Education

Americana World Community Center

The Americana Center bridges the gap between surviving and thriving for Louisville's refugee, immigrant and underserved populations.

Through education, family support, youth achievement, and career and financial development, Americana has given more than 5,000 people from over 100 countries roots in Louisville so they can thrive.

Donations can be made online, but there are other ways to show support like volunteering, working as a mentor, or teaching a class/workshop.

Louisville Free Public Library Foundation

The LFPL Foundation was created for the purpose of benefiting, promoting, supporting and enhancing the programs and services at Louisville's free public library.

There are many ways to donate and show support, whether it be through an online donation or sponsoring the Children's Literacy Fund.

Healthcare

American Red Cross

The Red Cross relies on donations of time, money and resources from local communities to do its work.

They work to help communities prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters. The Red Cross also teaches lifesaving skilled to tens of thousands of people year-round.

Try donating money online or offer up your time and volunteer. For those who can brave the needle, find a local blood drive and donate blood.

