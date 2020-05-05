LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Giving Tuesday is a chance for us to recognize the amazing charities in our communities and help them out if we can. It’s normally held in December, but a new global day of giving is being held on May 5 as an emergency response to the need caused by COVID-19.

Charities are doing more work than ever during this pandemic to help meet needs in our community, but they’re also seeing a decrease in the donations. Giving Tuesday Now is a way for you to help the organizations that are helping others every day.

“Supporting organizations during tough times like these is so important,” said Steve Cunanan, the CEO of the Kentucky Region of the American Red Cross.

If you’d like to participate, here are a few organizations in the Louisville area that need help. There are nearly 250 different nonprofits and charities listed on the Giving Tuesday website if you’d like to see more.

“We want to thank everyone in our very generous community for helping to keep our nonprofit community strong,” said Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana CEO Hal Headley.

American Red Cross

The Kentucky Region of the American Red Cross helps families affected by local and national disasters such as floods and fires. The Red Cross also supports military members and their families. You can donate money online or donate blood and plasma.

Voices of Kentuckiana

Voices of Kentuckiana is a chorus for the community that celebrates diversity and is dedicated to fostering positive social change through artistic excellence. Ticket sales cover less than 10% of their expenses, so this organization heavily relies on donations. If you'd like to donate, you can visit their website. The organization is also looking for donations of some technological items like a laptop and a digital camera.

Ronald McDonald House Charities

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana is Louisville’s only organization founded to provide a “home-away-from-home” for families of children receiving healthcare at area medical facilities.

RMHCK is in need of:

Monetary donations

Cleaning supplies

Paper products

PPE

The Trifecta

The Trifecta organizes events around Derby that help raise money for the V Foundation, the West End School and Dare to Care. The group is currently asking for donations to the One Louisville COVID-19 Response Fund. Money in that fund is distributed to individuals and organizations in Louisville. You can donate to the One Louisville fund here.

The Animal Care Society

The Animal Care Society is a non-profit, no-kill adoption agency for dogs and cats in Louisville. The organization has placed over 12,000 pets into devoted and responsible homes since 1984.

The Animal Care Society is in need of:

Bleach

Fabuloso

Clay cat litter

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Monetary donations

