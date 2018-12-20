(WHAS11) –– You can help give some fish a new habitat by donating your Christmas tree after the holidays.

If you have a natural tree, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife will accept it and give it a new purpose. Make sure all lights, ornaments and other decorations are removed.

There are plenty of drop-off sites across Kentucky that will accept trees from December 26 through January 15. Click here to find your nearest location.

For more information about how Christmas trees are turned into fish habitats, click here.