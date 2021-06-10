How you can support domestic violence survivors during Give Week

The Center for Women and Families is holding a weeklong fundraiser so they can continue to offer free services like counseling and legal support.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s Give Week for The Center for Women and Families - a nonprofit that helps survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

The fundraising goal for the week is $100,000.

This money will go toward programs geared to support survivors like counseling, transitional housing and legal support to get protective orders against abusers.

The Center for Women and Families provides these services - and many others - for free.

You can make a general donation on the fundraising page or you can make your donation through someone who’s raising money.

Every dollar counts and helps the Center help thousands of people every year. Give Week ends on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Click here for more information on how to donate.

RELATED ARTICLES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.