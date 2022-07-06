Give for Good Louisville returns this fall

Give for Good Louisville returns on Sept. 15 and nonprofits, churches, governmental units and other types of organizations are eligible to sign up.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — he countdown has started for one of Louisville’s biggest days of community giving.

Give for Good Louisville returns on Sept. 15 and nonprofits, churches, governmental units and other types of organizations are eligible to sign up.

Participants will have access to secure and reliable fundraising while working with other organizations to encourage generosity throughout the community.

Since its start in 2014, Give for Good Louisville has raised more than $42 million for organizations in Jefferson, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer and Bullitt Counties in Kentucky, and Clark, Floyd and Harrison in Indiana.

Registration began on June 1 and ends on June 30.

For more information on how to register, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.