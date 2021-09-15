More than 500 charitable organizations participating in Give for Good Louisville 2021

The annual event supports more than 500 charitable organizations across Louisville and southern Indiana by highlighting their need for donations.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's time to give back, Louisville!

Give for Good Louisville, a day where the city is called to unite and support hundreds of community organizations, is set for Friday, Sept. 17.

More than 500 charitable organizations across 26 categories are participating this year, hoping for your donations so they can continue providing the essential services they offer to the community. Categories include animals, veterans, racial equity, environment, homelessness and more.

One of the participating organizations is the WHAS Crusade for Children, which helps children across Kentucky and Southern Indiana with medical, physical, mental and emotional challenges.

Visit the Give for Good Louisville website to see which organizations are participating this year and how you can donate.

Donations can be made between midnight and 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 17. You are encouraged to donate to your favorite organizations - and maybe even find a new one to support.

In 2020, even with the limitations of COVID-19, more than $7.7 million was raised for hundreds of local groups through this initiative.

Give for Good Louisville is hosted by the Community Foundation of Louisville, which has been connecting donors with nonprofits and other community partners for more than 35 years.

