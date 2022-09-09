It's almost Louisville's most generous day of the year, here's how you can chip in

On Sept. 15, the annual "Give for Good" charity event will return for 24 hours of hope and generosity.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentuckiana is gearing up for the region's most generous day of giving.

On Sept. 15, the annual "Give for Good Louisville" charity event will return for 24 hours of hope and generosity.

According to the Community Foundation of Louisville, the event's host organization, "Give for Good" is more than just an online day of giving.

"It is a moment that inspires generosity across generosity across generations and brings together communities for the common good," the organization says on its website.

To donate, visit the "Give for Good" website and search for the nonprofit you want to support. If you don't have a specific organization in mind, you can also search by causes you support.

Since the charity event's start in 2014, more than $42.5 million has been donated to local Kentuckiana organizations.

For more information about the event and a full list of organizations you can support, click here.

Here's some of the organizations looking for your support:

C.H.O.I.C.E. Louisville - Nonprofit helping at-risk youth

CHOICE, which stands for Children Have Options In Choosing Experiences, is a prevention and early intervention program designed to steer at-risk youth into making positive life choices.

Young kids are paired with high school student mentors for 28 weeks. To date, CHOICE has served more than 5,000 students.

"The joy of my job is watching my kids thrive," Program Director Dr. Dawn K. Shannon said. "When you feel like your community is supporting you, when you're in trouble, you have a phone to pick up, a face to come see, that's where it really starts."

