LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The numbers don't lie, the people of Louisville care about their communities.

Mayor Greg Fischer's "Give a Day Week of Service" just broke 2018's record with more than 235,000 volunteers and acts of compassion.



That's about 30,000 more than 2018's record of about 205,000.

Volunteers cleaned neighborhoods, donated bikes to refugees, built beds for local youth, and so much more.

Mayor Fischer started Give a Day in 2011 and said he's inspired each year.

