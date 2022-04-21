‘We want them to know that there is space for them in technology’: Program encourages girls to explore STEM fields through video games

"Girls Who Game" is made up of 45 grade-school girls from Bowen Elementary interested in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) fields.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some Jefferson County Public School students are participating in a program using video games according to a press release from JCPS.

"Girls Who Game" is made up of 45 grade-school girls from Bowen Elementary interested in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) fields.

They're working to design a rehabilitation center using the game 'Minecraft' for women who have been paralyzed or who have disabilities. The girls in the program meet with mentors from LifePoint Health and Scion Health to discuss their projects the release states.

Michelle Shory, digital innovation leader for JCPS, said she knows girls lose interest in STEM and other technology courses as they get older.

“We want them to know that there is space for them in technology. This program not only inspires a passion for science, but it also gives them the chance to meet and work with female mentors, people who look like them, and ask their questions in a fun environment,” said Shory.

One participant, Madisyn Bynum, feels like she is meant to be in STEM.

“I have loved technology since you know, I was born to do technology. So, I wanted to be in this program to do what I love, technology, and hang out with awesome girls,” said Bynum.

Bynum also said these mentors helped guide the girls to show them what this rehabilitation would need--and that she wants to work with technology in the future.

Another student, Miranda Benitez, said she feels like she’s helping people through the program.

“I feel like I did something really important,” said Benitez.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.