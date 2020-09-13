Girl Scouts learn online sales during product program parade

Girl Scouts and their families learned about how they could customize their own online stores to sell nuts, candies and magazine subscriptions.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Through the coronavirus pandemic, many organizations, companies and local businesses have had to adapt – including Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana.

The organization kick off its fall product rally Sunday with a drive-thru parade.

Girl Scouts and their families learned about how they could customize their own online stores to sell nuts, candies and magazine subscriptions.

“Girl Scouts is still going strong even in the face of the pandemic. Even though kids aren’t necessarily in school in-person, we still have a program going on,” Brooke Sloan said.

The Fall Product Rally is the first part of the Girl Scout Entrepreneurial Program.

The proceeds go toward funding the cookie program that begins in December.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.