CLERMONT, Ky. — Bernheim Forest is celebrating its 90th anniversary with three new giant visitors.

Thomas Dambo, a Danish artist known for his larger-than-life sculptures, began creating three forest giants from recycled and repurposed materials throughout the forest.

The creations demonstrate that trash and waste can be valuable resources, and Dambo said he hopes they will inspire people to not only recycle, but to also think more deeply about the impact that our lifestyle choices have on the planet.

Bernheim Executive Director Dr. Mark Wourms said he wanted the "Forest Giants" to remind visitors of the importance of large forest blocks like Bernheim. Wourms said Bernheim strives to create experiences where people can interact with both art and nature, enhancing and inspiring deeper connections with the natural world.

“Through art, people can experience nature in a whole new way, which is why we are thrilled to host Thomas and his team. These giants are a wondrous addition to our 16,137-acre forest, which we think is already a pretty magical place," Wourms said.

Wourms said the public is invited to watch Dambo and his team create the giants.

This is Dambo's second largest installation in the United States. He is scheduled to finish March 18.

