'Go nuts with it'; Here's how to help name this 40-foot tall nutcracker in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Since 2015, a nearly 40-foot tall nutcracker has become a beloved local tradition spreading holiday cheer to travelers on Shelbyville Road in Louisville.

Every year, PriceWeber transforms its decommissioned bell tower into a massive nutcracker, fully equipped with a moving jaw. But until now, the friendly giant has never had a name.

This year, the company is asking the community to help name the nutcracker.

"We hope people will go nuts with it -- pun intended -- and help us come up with the ultimate name," PriceWeber CEO Fred Davis said in a press release.

Submissions are open now and will remain open until Friday, Dec. 9.

After that, the company's staff will choose the best three names and open the voting to the public. Community members will then have from Dec. 12 through Dec. 16 to pick the winning name on PriceWeber's social media pages.

The winner will be announced on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

According to the release, the winning nominator will receive a holiday gift package featuring items from some of the company's clients, estimated to be worth $1,000.

Some of the prizes included are a family membership to the Louisville Zoo, a gift card to Tranquility Spa and Salon, and a canvas print of Muhammad Ali photographed and signed by award-winning photographer Dan Dry.

Participants must live in Kentucky to win the local prize package.

