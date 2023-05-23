2 giant African snails seized for 'further analysis' by officials in Louisville

The live snails were found at an express consignment facility during an inspection of a package arriving from Germany.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two giant African snails were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agriculture specialists at the Louisville Port of Entry on May 18.

According to a news release, the snails were found alive at an express consignment facility during an inspection of a package arriving from Germany.

The snails present "significant health risks to humans and the environment" and are considered an invasive species, officials said, even though they are supposed to be eaten and at times kept as pets in other countries.

The snails were seized for "further analysis," the release said.

"Our nation's food supply is constantly at risk from pests and diseases not known to occur in the United States. These significant interceptions by our CBP agriculture specialists at the Louisville Port of Entry exemplify CBP's continued commitment to safeguarding American agriculture," LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, director of the Field Operations-Chicago Field Office, said.

According to the USDA, giant African snails can carry a "parasitic nematode" that can lead to meningitis in humans. In addition, they can cause extreme damage to structures and ecosystems.

