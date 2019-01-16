LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Finding a cure and saving lives. That's the motto of the Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.

It's one of the leading facilities in the world in clinical trials working to find a cure for pediatric cancers and families come to the hospital at no cost.

WHAS11 is glad to team up with the organization that's helped families right here in Kentuckiana.

The hospital is funded mostly by donations, most of the donations are from average citizens giving small amounts.

Now is your chance to reserve a ticket and help. Only 8,500 tickets will be sold during this giveaway, so be sure to get your tickets as soon as you can.

Tickets are $100 and will be available Thursday, January 17th, 2019.

Visit stjude.org to purchase your ticket or call 1-800-830-8193

GIVEAWAY:

Date: April 11th, 2019

The winners will be announced on WHAS11, starting at 4 p.m.

Dream Home OPEN HOUSES:

Dates: March 2nd - April 7th

Times: Saturdays: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. & Sundays: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Home Details:

Estimated value of $475,000

Approximately 2,800 sq. ft.

4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

vast master suite

open first-floor living space

lower level walkout includes a theater room

PRIZES:

Tickets on Sale Prize - $5,000 VISA gift card. Get tickets by January 18.

Early Bird Prize – flyaway for two to see Carrie Underwood in New York City at Madison Square Garden on October 2, 2019, including tickets to the show, hotel, and airfare, courtesy of 97.5 WAMZ. Get tickets by February 15.

Bonus Prize – $5,000 closet makeover, courtesy of California Closets®. Get tickets by March 24.

Artesso® SmartTouch® Technology Kitchen Faucet in Stainless, with soap dispenser, courtesy of Brizo®

55” LG television, leaf blower and weed whacker

Just for visiting the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Open House, you can register FREE to win a $10,000 shopping spree at Ashley HomeStore®!