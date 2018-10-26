LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- This weekend is your last chance this year to brave the hauntings inside the Waverly Hills Sanatorium in southwest Louisville.

VIDEO: A trip to Waverly Hills Sanatorium

Each October, the curators turn the first floor of the infamous building into a haunted house. Part of the money raised benefits the WHAS Crusade for Children. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets range from $20 to $60 a person, depending on the experience you choose. Parking is $5 a car.

Curator Tina Mattingly lives at the Waverly. She says it's a haunting experience year-round, having seen many spirits walking throughout the halls.

"I'm not afraid of the dead. I'm actually afraid of the living, but it's not how it's seen on TV. It's totally different and you do see things in passing. It's normal," Mattingly said.

The former tuberculosis hospital opened in 1926 and now memorializes the staff, patients, and those touched by the sanatorium. TB was widespread in the area, resulting in a waiting list to stay at the Waverly. Thousands of patients and staff passed through its walls, before it closed in the early 1960s.

RELATED: Get the brains back in the zombies: See one activity you can do at Waverly

© 2018 WHAS-TV