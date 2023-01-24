'We’ll miss you, Germantown': Restaurant announces sudden closure

The neighborhood restaurant cites obstacles faced during the pandemic as one reason it is now closed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A restaurant located in the heart of Louisville's Germantown neighborhood announced it has closed its doors indefinitely.

Germantown Social posted on their Facebook page that the restaurant's workers are sad to see the business go.

"The ride ended much too soon, but it was an honor to serve the great Germantown community during this time," the post read.

The restaurant cited obstacles faced during the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason why it closed.

"Opening during a pandemic presented a few obstacles....okay, a lot of obstacles, but when a site like Germantown Social becomes available, you only hope to figure it out," The post said. "The location is a true gem and we’ll be rooting for whatever comes next."

Germantown Social was located on McHenry Street next to Germantown Mill Lofts near several local restaurants.

