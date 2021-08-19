65-year-old Louisvile woman reported missing

Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help in finding Georgia Lamb, who was last seen Wednesday and needs medication.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Operation Return Home has been issued for a Louisville woman who has been missing since Wednesday.

According to Louisville Metro Police, 65-year-old Georgia Lamb was last seen in the 4100 block of Greenwood Ave. around noon on Aug. 18.

Lamb has a condition that requires medication, but does not have the medicine with her.

She is described as a white woman with brown hair and hazel eyes. If you have any information on where she might be, you are urged to contact LMPD at 574-5673.

