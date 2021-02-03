Former LMPD officer George Rodman announces candidacy for Jefferson County sheriff

Rodman will likely be Sheriff John Aubrey's first primary challenger since he first took office in 1998.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former LMPD officer George Rodman announced Tuesday his candidacy for Jefferson County sheriff.

"Leadership is taking responsibility, taking action and doing the work that is needed," Rodman said. "Sitting on the sidelines and watching from afar is no longer an option."

Rodman, a Democrat, will likely be Sheriff John Aubrey's first primary challenger since he first took office in 1998. During his announcement, Rodman criticized the current sheriff's office for not being progressive enough in working on promoting public safety.

"Without a doubt, leadership has surfaced as a quality the people of Jefferson County are starving for," Rodman said.

Rodman, who had been a vocal critic of city and police leadership during last year's protests, said he had been approached by several law enforcement officers, business owners and people in the community urging him to run for office.

Rodman is also the father of fallen LMPD officer Nick Rodman, who was killed while on duty in 2017. Rodman became choked up when thanking his family for their support in his decision to run for sheriff.

"I raised my kids in this city and I want the future for my grandkids to be like it was when we were all kids," he said.

WHAS11 reached out to the sheriff's office for a comment. As of Tuesday afternoon, it has not received a response.

