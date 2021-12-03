Live: George Floyd family, Minneapolis leaders respond to record $27M settlement in Floyd's death

The settlement is $7 million more than what was previously the largest in the city's history.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis City Council has approved the largest police settlement in the city's history for the family of George Floyd and the community where he died.

The city will pay $27 million to the family of Floyd, who died under the knee of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in May of 2020.

$500,000 of that will go to the community around the intersection where he died, at 38th and Chicago.

The city council approved the settlement in a closed session Friday, ahead of a planned news conference with the Floyd family and attorney Ben Crump.

The largest police settlement in Minneapolis history was previously the $20 million paid to the family of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, shot and killed by former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor in 2017.

The developments in the civil case come at the end of the first week of criminal court proceedings in the trial of the former police officer charged in his death.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree and third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's May 2020 death. Jury selection began in his trial on Tuesday, with opening arguments expected to begin March 29.

Floyd's family, represented by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, filed a civil lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis in July 2020. In court on Tuesday, attorneys mentioned a "Rule 68 offer" to the Floyd family. Friday at noon the Minneapolis City Council went into closed session to discuss the lawsuit.

Minneapolis City Council will go into closed session to discuss settlement with family of George Floyd -- pic.twitter.com/xpEzxM6A6g — John Croman (@JohnCroman) March 12, 2021

Ben Crump said in a news release Friday, "George Floyd’s horrific death, witnessed by millions of people around the world, unleashed a deep longing and undeniable demand for justice and change. That the largest pre-trial settlement in a wrongful death case ever would be for the life of a Black man sends a powerful message that Black lives do matter and police brutality against people of color must end."

The news conference, scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Minneapolis Convention Center, will include statements from Crump and other attorneys representing the family. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey will join as well, along with city council members.

Family members will also give an update on the case.

One Floyd relative is allowed in the courtroom every day, due to COVID-19 restrictions. On Monday, during pretrial motions, that family member was George Floyd's sister, Bridgett. She told reporters afterward that it was difficult to be in the room with Derek Chauvin, but she wanted him to know "how much love Floyd had."