Multi-vehicle crash on Gene Snyder Freeway causes backups

According to TRIMARC, the accident happened on I-265 North near mile marker 24 just past Taylorsville Road Tuesday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A multi-vehicle crash has caused a massive traffic back up on the Gene Snyder Freeway.

About four vehicles were involved in a crash including a semi-truck.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

TRIMARC says the left shoulder and left two lanes have been blocked.

WHAS11 News will update the story as soon as more information is available.

