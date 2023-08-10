ACLU files emergency brief to allow 'medically necessary care' for transgender minors in Kentucky

The brief from the ACLU includes 23 major medical organizations that maintain gender affirming care is safe and effective.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The ACLU is fighting back against a recent ruling allowing Kentucky’s ban on gender affirming care to go into effect.

The organization filed briefs to support their emergency motion to allow medically necessary care for transgender youth in the state as they sue to block SB 150.

In late July, the Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals lifted the preliminary injunction that kept the ban from taking effect while the lawsuit played out in court.

Currently, gender affirming care is banned in Kentucky.

The law prevents transgender minors from accessing puberty blockers and hormone therapy.

Part of attorney general Daniel Cameron’s argument for removing the injunction was it would harm kids, saying gender affirming care is experimental and not safe.

Gov. Andy Beshear had vetoed the bill citing there was “too much government interference in personal healthcare issues and rips away the rights of parents to make medical decisions for their children.”

“When we say we'll keep fighting, we mean it. We'll continue to use every legal tool available to restore access to this medically necessary care, because trans youth deserve the world,” they said via Twitter.

To read the brief in full, click here.

