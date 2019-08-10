LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-General Electric is freezing pension benefits for 20,000 salaried employees across the country.

The changes won't take effect until January 2021 so folks can collect their benefits until then.



The company also plans to pre-fund 4 to 5 billion dollars of its estimated requirements for 2021 and 2022.



GE will offer some former employees a $100,000 buyout.



All of the new changes are expected to reduce GE's pension deficit by 5 to 8 billion dollars.

