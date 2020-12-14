GE Appliances announces $80M investment in new dishwasher manufacturing line

The new dishwasher manufacturing line is expected to bring more than 280 more jobs to Appliance Park.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — GE Appliances announced an $80 million investment in a new dishwasher manufacturing line at Appliance Park in Louisville.

GE said the “investment will add robotic and other advanced manufacturing equipment to eliminate difficult jobs, improve ergonomics and enhance the manufacturing environment.”

Cinthy Fanning, vice president for dishwasher products, said GE is working to become the country’s leading appliance company and the new dishwasher manufacturing line is their latest “leap forward on that journey.”

The new dishwasher manufacturing line is expected to bring more than 280 more jobs to Appliance Park.

Earlier this year, GE also announced it will be expanding production at Appliance Park in the first quarter of 2021. The expansion is expected to bring 260 more jobs to the area.

To find out more about the new jobs and other open positions, visit geappliances.com/manufacturing-jobs.

