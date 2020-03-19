LOUISVILLE, Ky. — GE Appliances will shut down production at Appliance Park after third shift Sunday night, March 22.

"During these unprecedented times, we are taking steps to protect our employees, while continuing to provide products that are vital to the health and safety of all Americans," a statement said.

The company said there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus at Appliance Park, but said it will close for one week to clean. In a letter to employees, GE said the previously announced shift schedules for March 20, listed below, remain the same:

AP1: Line 8/9 and Line 1 run first shift

AP3: P1 runs first shift

AP4: Continue to operate under normal schedule through the end of second shift

AP5: No production

The new return date for all employees is Monday, March 30 (or Sunday, March 29 for third shift). In the letter, GE said employees may be eligible to file for unemployment while on Temporary Lack of Work.

"Our distribution centers remain fully operational providing parts and inventory to our customers," the statement said.

Ford recently announced it will suspend production through March 30 to clean facilities to combat coronavirus.

WHAS11 will update this story with more information when it is received.

