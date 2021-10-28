GE Appliances announces $450 million investment to Appliance Park; 1,000 new jobs by 2023

The investment is one of the largest investment announcements in the company’s 100-year history and will add more than 1,000 new jobs by 2023.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — GE Appliances (GEA), a Haier company, announced plans to invest $450 million at the Appliance Park headquarters in Louisville.

Plans also include continuing to upgrade facilities, increase capacity and launch new products.

Over the last five years, GE Appliances has invested more than $1.3 billion in its U.S. manufacturing and distribution operations and created more than 3,000 new jobs – with a majority in Kentucky.

“GE Appliances continues to bring manufacturing back to the United States - creating jobs and economic growth,” President and CEO for GE Appliances Kevin Nolan said. “We want zero distance between us and the millions of families across America we serve with our products.”

Nolan was present at Gov. Beshear's "Team Kentucky" update to discuss the investment. He spoke on what the investment does for the future of Kentucky.

"These investments take a long-term view, they take a long-term commitment," Nolan said. "A commitment to where you are, how you're investing and we're able to do that in Kentucky."

Nolan said the 1,000 new jobs are not just manufacturing jobs but "exciting careers" in the technical field.

