LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A GE Appliances employee has passed away after an incident at Appliance Park.

According to Julie Wood, the Senior Director of Public Relations for GE Appliances, a male employee was working on the refrigerator door line on Friday when he was injured.

He was immediately taken to the hospital to receive treatment, but died from his injuries on Sunday, February 17.

The company has launched a thorough investigation to understand the cause of the accident.

Wood said that the employee was extremely well-liked and respected and that he was a valued team member for the last 24 years.

"We are grieving his loss and are working with his family to provide assistance during this difficult time," Wood said in a statement.

The identity of the employee has not been released.