LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As health care providers face shortages during the coronavirus outbreak, GE Appliances will donate 2,500 N95 masks to the team at UofL Health.

GE Appliances CEO Kevin Nolan said they began working with supplies to secure masks for doctors after hearing Mayor Greg Fischer talk about the need for personal protection equipment.

"We have a long-standing partnership with UofL and appreciate the chance to help those who are heroes on the front lines protecting our community," Nolan said.

N95 masks are essential to protecting health care workers, and masks remain in short supply nationwide. Kevin Marshall with UofL Health said the donation will help save the lives of their team as they continue to be at the front line of the COVID-19 response.

Jefferson County Public Schools also donated thousands of PPE to the Department of Public Health for local health care workers. JCPS said they had supplies left over from the H1N1 outbreak in 2009.

Several community leaders are also holding medical supply drives to collect as many masks, gloves and other equipment as needed.

