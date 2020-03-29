LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Over the sound of car horns and painted hand signs, GE Appliance workers want their company to know one thing.

“This membership wants to be clear – we have never fought to be laid off. We want to work but we are in a different situation today. China has shut down their cities for over a month to contain this virus,” Kendra Batliner said.

The workers claim the company hasn't taken every precaution they could to keep employees safe.

“This workforce represents over 15 counties in Kentucky and Indiana we have at least 3 quarantined member that the company has neglected to tell our membership and our leadership about,” Batliner said.

The company closed its doors on March 20 to properly sanitize the building and make changes needed to practice social distancing. Adding assembly line work stations will now be separated by 6 feet or plastic dividers.

GE Appliances will now also be scanning employee temperatures before they enter the building.

They plan to reopen this coming Monday, releasing this statement saying in part:

"At GE Appliances, the health of our employees is our priority. Last week, we made the decision to briefly pause our U.S manufacturing operations to ensure we have the resources and measures in place to protect our employees. To respond to this rapidly changing situation, we implemented new and innovative measures that will support an adaptive work environment during this pandemic. "

They encourage any employee who's having childcare and elder care issues to contact them directly, where each case will be evaluated case by case.

