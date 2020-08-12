GE Appliance Park workers accept new contract

This was the third proposal workers voted on this year which included enhanced pay and benefits.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Union workers at GE Appliance Park have voted to ratify a new contract.

According to a post on IUE-CWA Local 83761’s Facebook page, 87% of their members voted to accept the contract.

GE Appliances, which is owned by the Haier company, called the vote positive news for Appliance Park employees, the business and the Louisville community.

