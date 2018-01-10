LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)-- — GE is announcing significant investments and bringing new jobs to the Appliance Park.

GE Appliances (GEA) will honor its 65-year manufacturing heritage in Louisville by announcing significant investments that will be the catalyst for future growth. These investments will expand GEA’s manufacturing capabilities, create new products and add new jobs at Appliance Park.

October is also National Manufacturing Month, a time to celebrate inventing, making, building, changing perceptions and inspiring the next generation of manufacturers.

GE will make the official announcement at 10 a.m. Oct.1.

