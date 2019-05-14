LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Dozens of General Electric workers in Louisville will have to find jobs within GE Appliances or elsewhere as the company restructures its IT department.

The jobs will be outsourced to a company called Infosys.

A spokesperson says less than 40 positions are affected and those employees have two to three months to apply for a job within GE, at Infosys or take advantage of outplacement services.

The company is also offering severance and health benefits.

