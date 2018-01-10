LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11) — GE announced two major investments totaling more than $200 million to expand its dishwasher and laundry manufacturing facilities and add 400 new jobs in Louisville.

"The investments we are making today continue our mission of creating product and production supersites where we can more efficiently channel our innovation and manufacturing expertise by product line," Kevin Nolan, president, and chief executive officer for GE Appliances. " This will greatly accelerate our ability to provide innovative new products that will delight consumers, expand our workforce and enhance our leadership in the major appliance industry."

GE will start making the investments in appliance park over the next year; increasing laundry manufacturing by 20% and increasing dishwasher production by 35%.

October is also National Manufacturing Month, a time to celebrate inventing, making, building, changing perceptions and inspiring the next generation of manufacturers.

