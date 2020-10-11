SkyBridge to shine twice as bright when Lights over Gatlinburg begins Friday

The world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge in Gatlinburg is doubling down on the Christmas lights this year.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Gatlinburg's SkyBridge will shine twice as bright this year during the Lights Over Gatlinburg event.

The world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge is doubling down on the Christmas lights this year. Gatlinburg SkyLift Park said the bridge will have a 300-foot tunnel with more than 40,000 synchronized lights, as well as dancing trees around the park.

The event begins Friday, November 13 and runs through January 31, 2021.

“Gatlinburg is an unforgettable experience during the holidays,” said Randy Watson, general manager. “With beautiful trees and bright lights on every corner during the season, we’re proud to have had our inaugural Lights Over Gatlinburg display recognized with a national award and to have seen it be the most popular event in the history of the SkyLift Park. And we’re certain this year will be even better and brighter.”

The event attracted a lot of people in 2019, winning "best large commercial installation" at the 2019 National Christmas Decor annual conference.