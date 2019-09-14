JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — It was a glow to remember during the Jeffersontown Gaslight Festival.

Randy Oates had been the coordinator of the Jeffersontown Gaslight Balloon Glow for more than 20 years.

Mulligans Living Kidney Donor Foundation with the Oates Family

Oates Family

His family says Oates recently passed away unexpectedly after having a successful kidney transplant.

The tradition continued Friday night in his memory as all the balloons dropped but two as a tradition by pilots to honor those who have passed.

