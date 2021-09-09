Gaslight Festival Week underway in Jeffersontown; road closures announced

The 5th largest event in the region is gearing up for a festival of fun after COVID canceled plans in 2020.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 52nd Gaslight Festival is officially underway in Jeffersontown.

The 5th largest festival in the region is making a return after COVID canceled the event 2020.

The festivities began Sunday with the Gaslight Poker Rally, a 95-mile motorcycle ride with four different stops around the area.

All week, there will be various events including the Gaslight 5K and a Business Appreciation Day leading up to a weekend featuring a parade, balloon glow as well as arts and craft vendors.

The 8-day event has been a time-honored tradition in Jeffersontown with more than 200,000 people visiting.

If you happen to travel in the area, there will be some road closures:

Tuesday: Gaslight 5K

Watterson Trail in front of City Hall – closed from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Watterson Trail from Taylorsville Road to Dell Road and the area of Charlane Heights will have periodic interruptions to allow runners and walkers to finish the course.

Thursday: Gaslight Parade

Taylorsville Road from Janlyn Road to Merioneth Road will close beginning at 5:30 p.m. to allow parade participants to line up in front of the shopping center.

At 6 p.m., Taylorsville Road from Janlyn Road to Watterson Trail, Watterson Trail from Taylorsville Road to College Drive, and College Drive from Watterson Trail to Taylorsville Road will be completely shut down for the parade. These roadways will re-open around 9:00 p.m.

Watterson Trail from Taylorsville Road to College Drive will remain shut down until approximately 10 p.m.

Friday: Gaslight Festival

Taylorsville Road from Ruckriegel Pkwy to Jefferson Street and Watterson Trail from Old Taylorville Road to Billtown Road will be closed starting at 4:00 p.m. and will remain closed until Sunday.

The roadways starting with Taylorsville Road are expected to be re-opened sometime after 8 p.m. on Sunday.

