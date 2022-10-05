Kentucky seeing record-high gas prices

AAA says the national average is $4.37 a gallon and in Kentucky, just over $4.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The average price of a gallon of gas is officially the highest its ever been.

AAA says the national average is $4.37 a gallon and in Kentucky, just over $4.

When you get closer to Jefferson County, it goes up to almost $4.20 a gallon.

Experts have warned us for months, but it doesn’t help the sticker shock.

Prices are up for than 20 cents, from this time in April.

As much as you want to put off filling up the tank, AAA says it can be dangerous.

“A little bit of a warning to start off with. I know it's tempting to ride the float and get as much out of a tank of gasoline right now as you possibly can. But when you let your gasoline tank get down to a quarter or less, you are flirting with disaster and that can cause a lot more expensive problems,” Lynda Lambert, AAA East Central spokesperson, said.

Lambert said the market does not like uncertainty, but all the factors going into pricing are extremely volatile right now.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.