LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Do you know what to do if you have a natural gas leak?

Officials with Louisville Gas and Electric have tips to keep families safe in wake of gas leaks.

If you smell natural gas and can’t locate a source – leave immediately. Don’t use the phone, switch a light on or off, strike a match or spend time looking for the source.

Go to a neighbor’s home or an area where there’s no natural gas odor present.

Call LG&E (502) 589-1944 or outside Louisville 1-800-331-7370 to report a natural gas leak.

Always report a natural gas leak by phone from an area where there’s no odor present. NEVER report a natural gas leak by email.

LG&E says if the gas odor is not strong it could mean that a pilot light or natural gas appliance has gone out, open doors and windows for ventilation.

Always follow their smell, sound and sight rules:

Smell: LG&E adds a distinctive, sulfur-like, rotten egg odor so you can detect even small amounts of natural gas. They say do not rely only on your sense of smell to detect the presence of natural gas.

Sight: Be aware of dirt spraying into the air, continual bubbling in a pond or creek and dead or dying vegetation in an otherwise moist area.

Sound: Pay attention to hissing, whistling or roaring sounds coming from underground or from a gas appliance.

For more information on gas leak safety, visit LG&E's website.