Officers now believe they know where a missing Richmond mother went after leaving a Lexington bar with three strangers.

Police confirmed Savannah Spurlock, 22, made it to a home about an hour from Lexington in Garrard County, Kentucky. They said three men were with her when she arrived and none of them knew Spurlock. The men claim she left the house the next morning but did not say how.

A team of investigators is currently in Garrard County to find out what happened to the mother of four who has been missing since January 4.

The mother of four was last seen on January 4.

Richmond Police

Surveillance footage of Spurlock leaving with two unknown men, and the white male's Chevy leaving a parking garage.

Richmond Police