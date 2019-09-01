(WHAS11) – Thousands of dollars were taken from an armored car outside Jefferson Mall, and the driver is still missing.

James Grimes, the owner of the Radcliff-based Gun School which provides training for armed guards, said a someone still with Garda World tells him $850,000 in cash was taken and the driver was involved in the theft.

The driver, Mark Espinosa, hasn't been seen since the money turned up missing in December and is now wanted by the FBI.

RELATED: Police search for missing armored truck driver, cash

Police said a second GardaWorld employee returned from making a drop the Jefferson Mall to find Espinosa's gun on the seat. LMPD has not confirmed how much money is missing as it is part of the investigation.

Espinosa, was charged with theft from interstate shipment after a joint investigation between LMPD and the FBI found information indicating that Espinosa was allegedly directly involved in the theft.

Garda is offering a reward of up to $50,000, while the FBI is offering up to $10,000 for information that could lead to his arrest or conviction. Espinosa is listed as 29-years-old, 230 pounds, 5'10" with black hair and brown eyes.

The wanted poster for missing Garda truck driver Mark Espinosa.

FBI

Anyone with information regarding Espinosa's whereabouts is asked to call the FBI's Louisville Field Office at 502-263-6000.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.